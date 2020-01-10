Home

Kathryn "Kay" Dittmar


1921 - 2019
Kathryn "Kay" Dittmar Obituary
Kathryn "Kay" Dittmar
9/22/1921 - 11/25/2019
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, Jan 25 at Harrisburg Christian Church for Kathryn "Kay" Dittmar, formerly of Harrisburg, who died at age 98. Born in Rockford, Iowa, she married Victor Dittmar in 1945 in Carleton, Neb. She retired from custodial work at Harrisburg High School in 1987. Victor passed in 2009. Survivors include two sons, Darwin and Richard, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Remembrances to Harrisburg High School or Harrisburg Fire Department. For detailed obituary go to www.waudsfuneralservice.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 19, 2020
