Kathryn Seymour
3/21/1935 - 11/3/2019
Born and raised in Eugene, Kathryn was an avid Ducks fan.
Her deep, generational love of the Mackenzie River will continue on through her family.
Kathryn played piano by ear and with her soul. During her active years, she volunteered in the community in many ways, including playing piano at Assisted Living facilities.
Her grandchildren remember her for her fun, spontaneous ways, the best presents, and for playing Puff the Magic Dragon for them on piano.
She remembered fondly and with great pride her years at the iconic Seymour's Café, owned by her parents Darle and Vada Belle, her time working at the State Capital, as well as her fun and glamorous time in San Francisco in her 20s where she worked as secretary to the Vice-President of Bank of America. "The Days of Wine and Roses."
She is survived by her daughters Lisa Everett and Carolyn Paulsen, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, her sister Constance Ulrich and niece Linda.
She is missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019