Kathryn "Kaye" Stephenson of Eugene passed peacefully Thursday June 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Kathryn Stephenson
1946 - 2019
Kaye was born in Eugene, Oregon to Blaise Claska and Grace Schaefers Claska on June 23, 1946. She attended St. Francis High school, graduating in 1964. She attended Seattle University and earned her Master's Degree in Education from U of O. She loved teaching. She found great pleasure teaching her students' children 20 years later, retiring in 2002.
Kaye was an avid Ducks fan, a longstanding season ticket holder for football, basketball and track. She had finish line tickets for every US Olympic Trials; graciously sharing 3 extra tickets for friends and family. She loved traveling, hot muscle cars (her first car was a canary yellow Camero), visiting relatives, her book club meetings and hosting family gatherings.
Kaye was the second of nine children, the eldest of eight daughters. She met her late husband Robert Stephenson; also working for 4J at Westmoreland Elementary school. They married December 27, 1986. We are sure he is happy that she joined him since he passed in 2009.
Kaye is survived by her son Zachary Stephenson of Eugene, a brother Joseph Claska and sisters: Patricia Claska, Mary Claska, Julie Scalisi and husband Mario Scalisi, all of Eugene, Jean Monaco and husband Phil Monaco of Corvallis, Susan Claska Burnett of Hallowell, Maine, Margaret Claska Reh of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Laura Claska Whited and husband Mark Whited of Tucson, Arizona. Her late husband's survivors include Barbara Strouse, Robin Sorensen and husband Doug Sorensen of Bloomington, Illinois, Debbie Maruskin and husband Jimmy Maruskin of Morrison, Colorado, Linda Strouse of Prospect, Oregon, and Roger Strouse of San Francisco, California.
The funeral services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Eugene on Monday July 1, 2019 at 12:15pm. Reception immediately following at the Parish Hall. A private internment follows at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A private viewing and Rosary precede services at 6:30 pm Sunday June 30 at Musgrove Family Mortuary; 225 S. Danebo Avenue in Eugene. Remembrances can be made to the ; the Stephenson's were proud supporters of the Eugene Kidsports program.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 26, 2019