Kay Breaux
1944 - 2020
Kay Breaux
October 3, 1944 - November 17, 2020
Kay Breuax of Eugene passed away on 11.17.20 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by her family. Kay was born on October 3, 1944 in South Dakota to Darwin & Eskaline Smith. Kay grew up in Eugene with her 9 siblings, she graduated from north Eugene High School in 1962. Kay worked at Georgia Pacific for 25 yrs as the office manager. Kay loved spending time with her family and raising her sons. She also enjoyed family vacations, shopping, and helping others. Kay is survived by her sister Janet Smith, (3) sons Stacy Breaux (wife Stacy), Cory Breaux, Mike Breaux, and (6) grandchildren. Kay touched so many lives with her kindness and she will be greatly missed. The family will be having private services due to COVID19.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
