Kaye C. Robinette
1/29/1936 - 5/19/2020
Kaye C. Robinette was born in Corvallis in 1936 to Itha and Kelley Robinette. His early years were spent with his parents and older sister, Carolee, between Klamath Falls and Eastern Washington, depending on where his father had a teaching job. Later, his family had a farm in the Spring Lake area of the Klamath Basin. Kaye graduated from Henley High School and then graduated from the University of Oregon with a law degree.
In 1960, he joined the law firm of Koerner, Young, McColloch & Dezendorf in Portland. In 1967, he returned to Eugene, joining the firm of Vonderheit, Hershner, & Hunter. In 1975, he and Rick Cleveland formed their own law firm. Kaye was active in the moderate Republican party of Lane County. He worked on several bond campaigns for the Eugene School district. He served on the Oregon Ethics Commission, several Oregon State Bar committees, and the State Board of Education. He worked for the State Building Codes Division for a time, and was a member of the Eugene City Council.
One of his main passions was his family. Many years of camping trips to the Chewaucan River and Steens Mountain were enjoyed by children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family gatherings were often highlighted by one of his barbecued meals.
Kaye passed on May 19, 2020 at home, surrounded by his immediate family. He is survived by his wife Elna of 66 years, his son Dan and wife Leslie, daughter Katherine and wife Julie Taylor, and grandchildren Zane, Logan, and Christal. At his request no service is planned. Please consider donating to a in his memory.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 20 to May 23, 2020