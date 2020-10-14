Kaye Crawford Kennett
Kaye Crawford Kennett was born Oct. 29, 1932 in Medford, Oregon. She attended Medford High School, graduating in 1950. After high school she was accepted into a nursing program at Los Angeles General Hospital. Prior to graduating she eloped to Las Vegas with her sweetheart, Jack Kennett from Klamath Falls. They moved first to Concord, California and then to Orinda. Jack taught high school history. Kaye worked as the head nurse in the emergency room at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek for 13 years, later teaching nursing at Chabot College where she rose to Dean of the Health Sciences Division. Kaye and her "Mr." traveled to Europe, China, and the Soviet Union. She volunteered as an OLCC Commissioner, at the Eugene Public Library and for the Democratic Party of Lane County. She was a dedicated to her best friends, all members of her knit group, to her five grandchildren, three sons, and to her extended family- the Moffett's of Junction City. She passed just prior to her 88th birthday on Oct. 9, 2020.
