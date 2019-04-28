|
Keith E. Stenshoel was born April 29, 1930 in Eugene, Oregon to Howard and Vera Stenshoel. He passed away on January 12, 2019 at the age of 88. He met Nonda F. Gustafson at age 14 years old, saying she stole his heart at a school dance. Through junior high and high school, he was the Class President and she the Class Secretary. They were married in Eugene July 20, 1951 at what was then the location of First Congregational Church, now the Bijou on E. 13th Ave. They graduated from Eugene High in 1948 and both attended UO from 1948-1951. They moved to Portland where Keith attended the OHSU School of Dentistry, graduating in 1955. He was then drafted into the armed forces. He served two years in the Navy, first in California and then in Japan. After fulfilling his Navy obligation, they returned to Eugene.
Keith started his private dental practice in 1957. He was involved in the Lane County Dental Society, serving as President for one of those years. He volunteered at the free Dental Clinics held in Eugene. He was also involved with the Active 20/30 Club, the Human Rights Commission, and the Civil Rights Commission. He was dedicated to the antiwar movement throughout his life. He was former member of the Eugene Country Club and Duck Unlimited.
After retiring from private practice in 1985, he remained active in dentistry as a member of the Oregon Dental Board for 8 years, serving as President twice. Once retired, he was able to give full attention to bird hunting, salmon fishing, golf and time with his devoted wife. They wintered in Baja and Palm Desert as he enjoyed the sunshine. He also enjoyed volunteering with two hospice programs and Meal on Wheels. As his health diminished, the trips down south stopped. He continued being active in Eugene, bike riding 13 miles every other day and hiking/running on days in between. As his health deteriorated, he had to give up his volunteer work, walks became shuffles, with frequent falls and often getting lost. His beloved bike rides changed to a stationary bike for the same reasons.
He was placed in assisted living and on hospice 10/2018. Keith was a man who lived his life on his own terms, with dignity and pride. Unable to live life as he wanted, he chose to end his life with dignity. Thanks to End Of Life Choices Oregon he got his wish. Surrounded by his wife and adult children at his daughter Tamara's home, he passed way 1/12/2019 with pride and dignity. This was a brave and selfless act that we, the family along with volunteers form EOLCO, respected and proudly helped him achieve.
Keith was preceded in death by his son, Scott Stenshoel. He is survived by his wife Nonda, daughter Tamara Stenshoel, daughter and son-in-law Julie and Mark Nygaard, son Kris Stenshoel, grandchildren Nonda and Gus Hanneman, Tyler and Patrik Nygaard, Cameron and Sophia Stenshoel.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Meals on Wheels or End Of Life Choices Oregon. A celebration of life is being planned for this summer at his request because he loved the warm sunshine.
