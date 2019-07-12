|
Keith Elliott
June 24, 2019
On the morning of June 24, 2019, Keith Elliott, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, went peacefully to sleep and made his way to heaven. He is out of pain and at peace. He loved to spending time talking with friends as well as making new friends. He constantly kept busy, finding it hard to rest as he aged. He is survived by Jenita (Holt) of who married in 1955, and would have been married 64 years this October. His family consists of three wonderful children; Randy (Teresita), Cindy (Jeff), and Jody (Annette), four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He worked 30 years for Pierce Irrigation, and while in retirement, dabbled in real estate. He is survived by all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.. As per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Alpha Cremation and Burial service in Eugene.
