Keith Owen Proudfit


1925 - 2020
Keith Owen Proudfit Obituary
Keith Owen Proudfit
2/9/1925 - 4/2/2020
Keith Owen Proudfit, 95, entered heavens gates April 2, 2020, with his daughter by his side in Bend, OR. He was born February 9, 1925, in Disston, Oregon to Hugh and Ruth Proudfit. His family moved to Eugene, Oregon when he was 10 months old and he resided there his entire life. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942 at the age of 17, where he served in the South Pacific as a machinist and gunner until his honorable discharge in 1946. On his return from the war he finished high school and attended the University of Oregon for a year.
He married Lois Cochran July of 1950. They had three children. Keith worked as an industrial product salesman all his adult life. He was active at Trinity United Methodist Church, the Early Ford V8 Club and he was a member of the Elks, Lions and volunteered with Boy Scouts for 10 years. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, restoring old cars and time with his family. Everyone was impressed that he continued to water ski until he was 75 years old.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife. Keith is survived by his brother Norman Proudfit, 2 sons Brett and Todd Proudfit, daughter Julie, seven grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was a loving Dad, Papa, and Papa Great, he was deeply cherished and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Keith will be interned at the Willamette National Cemetery, Memorial service pending. Donations may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Endowment Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
