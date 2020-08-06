1/1
Kelley Birchman-Tobias
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelley Birchman-Tobias
10/8/68 - 7/2/20
Kelley Birchman-Tobias passed away on July 2, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ of renal failure.
Kelley grew up in Beaverton, OR then moved to Pleasant Hill, OR in 1984 where she graduated in 1987. She met Roger Myllenbeck in Portland. They moved to Phoenix and were married from 1991-2007. Later, as an avid golfer, she met Nate Tobias. Kelley's career as a project manager for construction companies brought her joy in seeing jobs come to life. She was the ultimate "cat rescuer" leaving behind two loves, Kitten and Chica. Going on Caribbean cruises with family and friends and cooking were favorite pastimes.
Kelley is survived by her husband Nate Tobias of Phoenix, AZ, her parents George and Rose Birchman of Pleasant Hill, OR, two brothers; Jeff his wife Andrea and children Olivia and Owen of Portland, Joe his partner Tina from Colorado, and grandmothers Elisa Fuentez of Beaverton, OR and Florine Kurtzbein of Kennewick, WA. Kelley leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Kelley left this earth long before her time, and we will miss her beautiful smile, her fun and kind ways, and love of life. We will miss you and love you forever.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved