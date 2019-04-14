|
From the day she was born in Good Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis, Oregon; Kelly, the third daughter of then Technical/Sergeant Alvin (Al) Barrios and Karen Fiegener Barrios was special. First because she was the only native Oregonian in the family. In 1960, her father was assigned to Adair Air Force Station. Kelly was the best baby ever, according to her mother, until she learned to walk and talk.
Kelly Juliann Barrios
August 29, 1962 -
March 31, 2019
When her dad went to Okinawa in 1965, the family followed. Everyone loved Okinawa. For the whole family it was an opportunity to live, learn about, and appreciate other cultures. Perhaps this was the beginning of Kelly's love of History. The family returned from Okinawa to Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1968. Living near her Grandparents, Kelly soon became the "Apple of her Grandpa's eye". Kelly and her family moved once again in 1972 to Kirkland AFB in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The family all agreed that when Dad retired from the Air Force, Albany, Oregon was the place they wanted to make their home. It was 1976 and Kelly was in the 9th grade. She attended North Albany Jr. High, and graduated from West Albany High School with honors. Kelly was an outstanding student. In 1980 she finished her 3 years at West with enough college credits from Advanced Placement classes to enter Linn-Benton Community College as a sophomore. She spent the first term at Linn-Benton Community College attending class in a wheel chair due to a car accident that broke both ankles. For her second year in college, she was able to transfer to University of Oregon as a Junior, graduating in 1983 with a major in Economics and minor in Business Management and Pre-Law. In 1984, Kelly entered Willamette University School of Law and finished with a Law degree (Doctor of Juris Prudence) in 1986.
Kelly was a people person. She loved family, reading, researching, cooking, and helping others help themselves. Her loving smile, mixed with a dash of mischievousness, met no stranger and was always there to lend a helping hand.
Though she suffered some of her adult life with serious medical problems, Kelly always seemed to recover and come back fighting. Kelly taught evening Business Law and Constitutional Law classes at Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University for many years. She worked in banking for 20+ years (Willamette, Washington Mutual, and Chase where she became a Branch Manager). Illness of family members led her to choose an early retirement in order to provide care. Serious health issues of her own followed, leading to her death on March 31st at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Kelly is survived by her parents, Karen and Al Barrios of Albany; her sister, Mary Barrios of Albany; sister, Chris Barrios-Sunia (husband Jim) of Ohio; brother, Al Barrios (wife Kim) of Kentucky; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life are scheduled for April 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, Oregon. Light refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelly's name to the may be sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
