Kelly Lindley
1952 - 2020
Kelly Lindley
06/22/1952 - 04/14/2020
Kelly Lindley was born June 22, 1952 in Eugene, Or, attended Edison grade school and graduated from Pleasant Hill HS in 1971. He studied radio broadcasting at LCC. He worked for several radio stations in the Eugene/Springfield area and worked for Brothers Cleaning. He was active in church activities, traveling on trips with family and had a passion for University of Oregon sports and Emeralds baseball. Kelly passed away from a heart attack April 14. He held a strong Christian faith and was always a fun upbeat member of the family who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father Alvin Lindley. He is survived by his mother Betty Neet Lindley, brothers Chris and Martyn (Shelby) Lindley and sister Jan Lindley (Derik) Smith. A private family memorial will be held in the future.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
