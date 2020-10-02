Kelly Rae Seeley
December 4, 1971 - September 17, 2020
Kelly Rae Seeley (Pierce) 48, lost her battle with breast cancer on Thursday, 9/17/2020. As her loving family surrounded and held her, God took her soul into Heaven where she will be at peace and pain free. She was a mother of two beautiful daughters, Breanna and Amber, a sister to Kerri Meyerowitz and Chris Pierce, a daughter of Leslie Bynon (Pierce) and John Pierce and step-daughter to George Bynon.
The amount of strength and courage she had will continue to inspire all of us. The bond her family and friends had with Kelly was God's gift to us. She was always someone we could share our innermost thoughts and always someone we could count on to give us sound heartfelt advice. She was a source of irrepressible joy and laughter. She always found a way to bring us up and away from the day-to-day problems we faced. Kelly's gifts to us were grounded in her undeniable faith in God. She was the dreamer in our family. Forever certain that what she wished for for herself and for us would come true. And it so often did. She was our inspiration!
She was born in Millinocket, Maine and moved to Oregon at a young age. Kelly excelled in sports, playing softball, volleyball and basketball. She continued her basketball in college, and loved coaching. A successful realtor she was a familiar face in our community. She loved and touched the lives of many people. Words cannot express how much she is missed.
Kelly's memorial service will be held at the Santa Clara Church of Christ on October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Please follow Covid-19 protocols.
