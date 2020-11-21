Kelta Marshall
November 24 1933 - November 18 2020
Kelta Susie Marshall 87 went to be with Jesus and her husband Willis Roy Marshall, who preceded her in death, Nov. 18 in Eugene Ore.
Born 1933 in Portland Ore. to Clifford and Suzannah Brookins, Kelta graduated from Gresham High School 1951, attended Portland State University, and went on to be an office manager for Oregon McKenzie Lumber Co and Koppers Industry.
Fondly describer as a pistol by her friends, Kelta was energetic, fun loving and quick witted. A former member of Shadow Hills and Portland Golf Club, Kelta was an avid golfer, boating two holes in one, a terrific card game player, tennis player, and master gardener, often volunteering at rose and dahlia farms late into life.
Above all Kelta was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and generous soul, often going out of her way to help those in need emotionally and physically.
Kelta leaves behind her three children, Apollo Marshall, Karen Colby, and Andrew Marshall, along with six grandchildren and one great grandson William.
Due to Covid-19 the family will not be holding a public service.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy