Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Barth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Barth


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken Barth Obituary
Ken Barth
06/20/1939 - 10/25/2019
Ken was born June 20,1939, to Norman and Grace Barth in Yokohama, Japan where his parents were missionaries. Ken was the youngest of three. Ethlynn Richards of Kerrville TX, Meridith Barth of Ocala FL.
Ken found the love of his life in New Castle, PA. He met Shirley Bridges at church when they were 12 and 13 years old. Shirley knew that she was going to marry him when they met. They married in December of 1956.
Soon after came children. Sherry Pickett of Dexter, David Barth in Heaven, Clay Barth of Springfield, Charles Barth in Heaven, and Rae Ann Fishboume of Springfield. Plus they enjoyed their 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren.
Ken mostly worked in the floor covering industry for Modern Carpet of Springfield and Gardners Floors of Eugene.
Ken loved listening to praise and worship music. He had a very full life, of life long friends from all their moves.
Their friends say, Ken and Shirley are very dear friends.
Unfortunately Ken succumbed to the effects of dementia, he fought the battle hard. Always believing that God would heal him.
We will forever miss him.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -