Ken Barth
06/20/1939 - 10/25/2019
Ken was born June 20,1939, to Norman and Grace Barth in Yokohama, Japan where his parents were missionaries. Ken was the youngest of three. Ethlynn Richards of Kerrville TX, Meridith Barth of Ocala FL.
Ken found the love of his life in New Castle, PA. He met Shirley Bridges at church when they were 12 and 13 years old. Shirley knew that she was going to marry him when they met. They married in December of 1956.
Soon after came children. Sherry Pickett of Dexter, David Barth in Heaven, Clay Barth of Springfield, Charles Barth in Heaven, and Rae Ann Fishboume of Springfield. Plus they enjoyed their 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren.
Ken mostly worked in the floor covering industry for Modern Carpet of Springfield and Gardners Floors of Eugene.
Ken loved listening to praise and worship music. He had a very full life, of life long friends from all their moves.
Their friends say, Ken and Shirley are very dear friends.
Unfortunately Ken succumbed to the effects of dementia, he fought the battle hard. Always believing that God would heal him.
We will forever miss him.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019