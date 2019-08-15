|
Ken Swanson
1956 - 2019
Ken Swanson was enjoying his last adventure on July 23 when his canoe capsized and he drowned in the Willamette River. He was born in McAllen, Texas, on December 23, 1956, where his Air Force pilot father was learning to fly.
He was both a military brat and a veteran. He worked as a road paver during his Air Force career and later as a landscaper, carpenter, factory laborer, auto mechanic, handyman, ranch hand, and property manager.
Ken's daredevil antics were legendary. When he and his siblings reminisced about his childhood exploits at family gatherings, his mother's frequent response was, "You did what?" followed by an astonished, "And you made it to adulthood!"
But his family's most enduring memories are of his kindness and resourcefulness. No meal was too meager to share; no situation too hopeless to make a contribution; no tool too broken to scrape out one more job.
Ken was a passionate supporter of justice for all people, and an inclusive and welcoming soul. He never felt any person was beneath his notice or his consideration.
Ken was a voracious reader, devouring detective fiction, mysteries, and history books. He rarely missed a history question on "Jeopardy."
He loved outdoor life, camping, fishing, animals (who loved him back), and cooking. Those who ate one of his meals, particulary when he barbecued steaks, felt fortunate indeed.
Ken followed his passion for music and served for many years as the audio engineer for a very loud heavy-metal band (fortunately, he was already quite deaf before he took that job).
Ken was generous with his skills. His mother fondly recalls his many stints as an appliance repairman, carpenter, auto mechanic, plumber, furniture mover, landscaper, and flooring installer. He was the kind of craftsperson who could explain the difference between jury-rigged and Jerry-built, and illustrate with on-hand examples of his work.
Ken leaves behind an impressive array of carpentry, landscaping, and other home improvements. He takes with him an irreplaceable photographic recall of the family's history.
Ken had lived in Dexter since 2006. Previously he had lived in Eugene and in Bothell, Snohomish, and Startup, Wash.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Ganter of Eugene; brother Larry Swanson of Seattle, Wash.; sister Adelka Shawn and her spouse Alicia Hays of Eugene; brother Eric Swanson and his spouse Jones Hollister of Eugene; brother Rich Swanson of Eugene; sister Kristin Swanson and her spouse Kamala Clark-Swanson of Phoenix, Ariz.; nephew Jackson Shawn-Hays: niece Kayla Swanson, and longtime friend Sylvia Anne Montgomery of Dexter. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Swanson.
His family and friends will celebrate his life Sat. August 17.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests generous donations in Ken's name to the Lane County Water Search and Rescue team.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019