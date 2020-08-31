Kenneth Adair
April 15, 1934 - August 4, 2020
Kenneth Gene Adair of Eugene, Oregon passed away in his home after a battle with cancer on August 4th, 2020 at the age of 86. Ken was born in Hammond, MT on April 15th, 1934 to parents Roe and Gertrude (Cherry) Adair. After graduating high school in 1952, Ken worked as a fry cook. Ken married the love of his life, Doris Laird on August 29th, 1955 in Lead, SD. Ken and Doris moved to Oregon in 1960, where he worked as a roofer for several companies before starting his own company, Adair Roofing in 1983. He retired in 2003. Ken enjoyed family camping, hunting, and fishing and also football and basketball. He was a big time Oregon Ducks fan. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Doris Adair; his son Jim Adair of Eugene; his son and daughter-in-law Bob & Linda Adair of Dexter; his daughter Shari Millican of Eugene; his son Darin Adair of Eugene; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Ken is preceded in death by his son, Ron Adair. No services are planned at this time. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or PO Box 22475 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
