Kenneth B. Nelson
11/11/1949 - 2/19/2020
Kenneth B. Nelson, a lifetime resident of Eugene, OR, passed away on February 19, 2020, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 70. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann Nelson, who he married in 1968, his brothers Roger and Rick, his sisters Lavonne and Dianne, his children Brad and Amy, their spouses Molly and Dan, his grandchildren Blake, Garrett, Bodey and Dash, and his great-granddaughter Emersyn Belle.
Kenneth was a longtime business owner and started in the trucking business in 1978, which his children and grandchildren continue to operate. He was passionate about life and, for a while, was involved in the racing world. He learned how to fly an airplane at the age of thirteen and also was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Shadow Hills Country Club.
