Kenneth "Ray" Hayworth

Kenneth "Ray" Hayworth
May 11, 1946 -
January 5, 2019

Ray was 72 when he passed away this January at a local hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

An Oregon native, Ray attended high school in the Dalles, OR and moved to the McKenzie River area in 1963. He was proud of his service to both his city and his country. Having retired from a long career with the city parks dept. and serving in the Vietnam War as a naval engineman officer. His true passion for birds, wildlife conservation & collecting classic cars will never be forgotten.

He is predeceased by his parents and survived by his children Dawn & Brian, 3 grandchildren, siblings; Stan & Barbara and many nieces.

A memorial will be held 4/20/19 at 4:30pm at Lamb Cottage, 130 Cheshire Ave, Eugene.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019
