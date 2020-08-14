1/1
Kenneth Lester Wickstrom
1950 - 2020
04/14/1950 - 03/21/2020

Ken Wickstrom, born April 14, 1950 in Los Angeles CA. Died at the age of 69 after a short battle with cancer, 14 days shy of his 70th birthday.
A California resident for 65 years, he relocated to Cottage Grove OR in 2015 to be by his sister.
So personable, he knew no strangers. He was a gifted poet, talented carpenter, landscaper, plumber & mechanic.
He loved old cars, inclusive of his 1965 El Camino. He also loved antiquing and estate sales.
Always a champion for the underdog, he gave numerous volunteer hours to Habitat For Humanity and Tiny Homes.
Preceded in death by his sister Patricia Alward; mother Evelyn Wickstrom; father Lyle Wickstrom and nephew Robert Belluomini II. Survived by his sister Vicki Edwards of Cottage Grove and niece Tracy Nygard of Eugene, as well as many extended family and friends.
Special thanks to Cascade Hospice who assisted Ken through his final journey. Final arrangements by Smith-Lund-Mills of Cottage Grove.
To share both the joy of his life and the pain of his passing, we will have an open air - socially distancing - Celebration of Life for Ken at our property in Cottage Grove at 1 PM on Sunday, August 30th.
For more info, please contact me at justbetweensibs@gmail.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
