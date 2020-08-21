Kenneth Lyle Carter
Born to George & Cecelia Carter April 1935 in Roosevelt, Minnesota.
Died August 12th, 2020 with complications of vascular dementia & heart disease in Eugene, Oregon
Ken was a co-founder of Carter & Carter Financial in 1981 with his wife Donna. Their daughter Charlene joined them in 1989 and worked side by side until Ken and Donna's retirement in 2007. He loved his work and mentored many men and women in the business. Serving on many financial and economic advisory boards Ken was lovingly called the Dr. of Money as a result of his radio talk show. Ken was a "can do" person that was always positive and up beat.
Family was everything to Ken. The light of his life were his children Kenneth and Charlene, grandchildren Erin and Elliot and great-granddaughters Kendall and Emily. He was a family leader and eldest of five brothers Wendell of Stafford AZ., Gerald of Turner, OR., Harley of Oahu, HA. and David of Eugene. They grew up and worked on their small farm in Northern Minnesota. After Ken's high school graduation his family relocated to Winston, Oregon, where he met and married Donna. Ken and Donna met in the Winston church choir, they shared their love of music and singing together in various choirs and family occasions. They were married 63 years.
Ken had a 24 year career in the armed forces, retiring as an Army Warrant Officer IV in 1978. He secured an electronics technical education working on radar stations with NASA, STRATCOM and later was commissioned and assigned to the Army Signal Corp of SITCOM in Pirmasens, Germany. He spent 18 months in Phu Lam, Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star. He was awarded an Expert Marksman ribbon among many leadership and academic awards during his military service. Ken & family lived and worked in West Germany for nearly 10 years prior his retirement making many life long friends. Ken took advantage of all educational, leadership and teaching opportunities offered during his career. He received his BA from the University of Nebraska, MBA from University of Oklahoma and a PHD in Economics from Cambridge International University. He was an ad hock instructor for La Salle, Bell State and the University of Maryland while stationed in Pirmasens and Gerlingen.
To those I love and know,
Now that I am gone just release me so I can move into my afterglow. You mustn't tie me down with your tears. I thank you for your love and friendship. Now it is time for me to travel on alone. You gave me the gifts of friendship and love. Bless the memories with your heart, Ken
According to his wishes his body was donated to Western School of Medicine D.O. in Lebanon, Oregon and remaining ashes to be interned at Arlington National Cemetery. A Family Memorial Reunion will be planned at a later time. We wish to thank Elder Health & Living Memory Care Village of Springfield and the Pete Moore Hospice House of Eugene staff for their kindness and care.
