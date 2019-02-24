|
June 17, 1941 -
February 14, 2019
Ken was born June 17, 1941 in Inspiration, Arizona to Grace Taylor and William Harris. He attended schools in California and Oregon, graduating from Creswell High School.
He trained in the Army as a medical equipment operator in 1966. He enjoyed a long career in equipment repair and maintenance as well as being self-employed in a number of fields from building maintenance to women's fitness gyms to Feisty Fudge.
He was married to Mary L. (Spalinger) Harris from February, 1963 to February 14, 2004. He married Sarah (Linville) Harris on February 3, 2009.
Ken was the youngest of 6 and preceded in death by his parents and all 4 brothers, William Jr., Phillip Thurman, Leonard Roland and Willard Marvin. He is survived by a sister Willa and husband Fred Reich, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many other family members, both Spalinger and Harris.
Ken enjoyed being involved in numerous activities and groups, such as Toastmasters, SCORE, Springfield Chamber of Commerce Greeters. He remained active at Garden Way Church and Grove Christian Camp. He had a genuine love of people throughout his life always willing to lend a hand, helpful advice, encouragement and friendship. His zest for life, love of God, and learning was a commanding and positive force.
He was born in Inspiration and remained a true inspiration to others. He will be missed by family and friends.
A Memorial to be held March 2, 2019 1:30 at Garden Way Church. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019