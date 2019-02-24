Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth N. Harris


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth N. Harris Obituary
June 17, 1941 -
February 14, 2019

Ken was born June 17, 1941 in Inspiration, Arizona to Grace Taylor and William Harris. He attended schools in California and Oregon, graduating from Creswell High School.

He trained in the Army as a medical equipment operator in 1966. He enjoyed a long career in equipment repair and maintenance as well as being self-employed in a number of fields from building maintenance to women's fitness gyms to Feisty Fudge.

He was married to Mary L. (Spalinger) Harris from February, 1963 to February 14, 2004. He married Sarah (Linville) Harris on February 3, 2009.

Ken was the youngest of 6 and preceded in death by his parents and all 4 brothers, William Jr., Phillip Thurman, Leonard Roland and Willard Marvin. He is survived by a sister Willa and husband Fred Reich, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many other family members, both Spalinger and Harris.

Ken enjoyed being involved in numerous activities and groups, such as Toastmasters, SCORE, Springfield Chamber of Commerce Greeters. He remained active at Garden Way Church and Grove Christian Camp. He had a genuine love of people throughout his life always willing to lend a hand, helpful advice, encouragement and friendship. His zest for life, love of God, and learning was a commanding and positive force.

He was born in Inspiration and remained a true inspiration to others. He will be missed by family and friends.

A Memorial to be held March 2, 2019 1:30 at Garden Way Church. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now