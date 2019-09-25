|
|
Kenneth Ray Egbert
04/10/1945 - 09/16/2019
Ken was 74 years old when he lost his courageous battle with Cancer.
He was born in Martinez, California to Orley & Esther Egbert in 1945. Graduated in Herlong California in 1963 , He moved to Eugene, Oregon with his Brother Dale Egbert where he started his Floor Covering Apprenticeship. He went on to be one of the areas best installers. He married Diane Wiles in 1965, They had 3 daughters before divorcing. in 1999 he met and married Annette Chandonnet, They raised 3 children.
Kens Passion was his family and the need to race fast cars, motorcycles and horses. He Loved to hunt, camp, fish, work with leather, ride horses and Harley's. Ken Had a way of Fixing all things.
He was Stubborn, Loyal, Kind, Funny and Generous.
He is Preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie and Oldest Grandson Casey Renfroe.
Survived by His Wife Annette, Daughters, Tami, Traci, Terri, Sabree, and Makiena. and Son Gregory . His Grandsons Kyle and Nick, Great grandsons Casey, Tristan, and Gran daughter Marley.
He touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.
Special thanks to : Dale Egbert, Donny Smith, Lori Chance and many friends family and neighbors for your love and support. For Loving him as much as we do.
Funeral is October 3, 2019 @ 3 p.m. 530 w. 7th ave. Junction City, Oregon 97448
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019