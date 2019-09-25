Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Egbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ray Egbert


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Ray Egbert
04/10/1945 - 09/16/2019
Ken was 74 years old when he lost his courageous battle with Cancer.
He was born in Martinez, California to Orley & Esther Egbert in 1945. Graduated in Herlong California in 1963 , He moved to Eugene, Oregon with his Brother Dale Egbert where he started his Floor Covering Apprenticeship. He went on to be one of the areas best installers. He married Diane Wiles in 1965, They had 3 daughters before divorcing. in 1999 he met and married Annette Chandonnet, They raised 3 children.
Kens Passion was his family and the need to race fast cars, motorcycles and horses. He Loved to hunt, camp, fish, work with leather, ride horses and Harley's. Ken Had a way of Fixing all things.
He was Stubborn, Loyal, Kind, Funny and Generous.
He is Preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie and Oldest Grandson Casey Renfroe.
Survived by His Wife Annette, Daughters, Tami, Traci, Terri, Sabree, and Makiena. and Son Gregory . His Grandsons Kyle and Nick, Great grandsons Casey, Tristan, and Gran daughter Marley.
He touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.
Special thanks to : Dale Egbert, Donny Smith, Lori Chance and many friends family and neighbors for your love and support. For Loving him as much as we do.
Funeral is October 3, 2019 @ 3 p.m. 530 w. 7th ave. Junction City, Oregon 97448
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now