Kenneth Ray Larsen, 79, passed away on May 12, 2019. Kenneth was born on December 12, 1939 in Santa Maria, California to parents Charles and Margaret (Barrick) larsen.
Kenneth enlisted in the Navy in 1958. Upon completion of his active duty, Ken remained in the reserves as a corpsman and retired as a Seabee Naval Chief after 23 years of service. While in the reserves, Ken became a Deputy Sheriff with the Monterey County sheriff's office where he worked in a patrol capacity and also became a valued member of their search and rescue team. In 1976, Ken was hired by the Lane County Sheriff's Office where he spent another 18 years as Deputy Sheriff serving his community. Ken exuded pride and integrity and was an honorable and compassionate man. He was revered by many and loved beyond measure. He will be greatly missed.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Erik Larsen, Daughter, Stacy Larsen, grandson Aengus, granddaughter Wallis, brother Ed Larsen, half sister Teri Larsen, half brother Curtis Larsen his wife Andrea and, his beloved dog Fanny Mae. He will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland Oregon. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019