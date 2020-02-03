|
Kenneth Truel Whitney
Kenneth Truel Whitney, 97, a lifelong Eugene resident, died peacefully with his two daughters by his side, on Tuesday, January 21. Ken was born in Eugene on June 20, 1922 to Evert Whitney and Pearl (Wickwire) Whitney. He graduated from Eugene High School in 1940. Soon after the Pearl Harbor attacks, Ken enlisted in the US Army, serving a 3&1/2-year stint based in Fort Lewis, Washington. After the war, he graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Business Administration. He found employment with Eugene Fruit Growers (later Agri-Pac), which he parlayed into a career spanning over three decades. In August 1957, he married Marjorie Cone, also a Eugene native, and sister to former Eugene mayor Ed Cone. Ken and Marjorie raised two daughters, Jean and Patricia, and became lifelong members of the Wesley United Methodist Church, where Ken served as treasurer for over 40 years. Ken was also a prominent leader for Food Industries Credit Union (now Gateway CU). In 1992, FICU honored Ken's 35 years of service as Board member and Treasurer by dedicating its new Springfield building in his name. Ken's 49-year marriage to Marjorie ended with her death at age 75 in 2007. Ken enjoyed reading, traveling, model trains, stamp collecting and rooting for his beloved Ducks. He lived independently, retaining his sharp memory and intellect, to well beyond his 97th birthday and until the final weeks of his life. Ken Whitney, beloved family patriarch, is survived by daughters Jean Whitney of Eugene and Patricia Whitney Mathews of Brea, California along with grandchildren Laurel Mathews and Jack Mathews. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 15, at 2:00pm at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Eugene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.
