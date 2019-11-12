|
Kenneth Victor Erickson
June 1, 1927 - September 19, 2019
Kenneth Victor Erickson; WWII veteran, barber, and LTD bus driver; joined his wife, Bonnie, in Heaven on September 19, 2019. He was 92 years old. He was born in Gresham, Oregon, to Harold and Alma (Yokum) Erickson. He is survived by his three children: Cheryl Walton, Fawn von Frohling (Ron), and Stephen Erickson (Cathy); his five grandchildren: Loren Walton (Gyna), Rachael Erickson, Ian Bragg, Beth Halverson (Tim), and Joel Erickson; and two great-grandchildren: Abraham and Christopher.
He was known for his love of God, love of family, and love of people. As the only barber in Creswell for decades, he was respected and admired. His barbershop always had people sitting just to chat with him. His final career was driving bus for LTD, and he took much pride in helping people and meeting deadlines. He read his Bible daily and put into practice what he learned from Scripture. He was kind, generous, and humble throughout his life. His Viking spirit took him to Italy, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, and Hawaii. He and Bonnie traveled throughout the USA in their RV. He is deeply loved by family and friends, and he will be greatly missed. Our consolation is in knowing he is in Heaven with his Lord and his wife, and we will see him again.
There will be a memorial for Ken on Saturday, November 16, 1:30 to 3:00, in the Garden Room at First Baptist Church, 3550 Fox Meadow Road, Eugene, Oregon.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019