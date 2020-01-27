|
Kenneth William Smith
December 02, 1929 - January 20, 2020
Kenneth William Smith passed away at the age of 90 in Eugene, Oregon on January 20, 2020 of age related causes.
Kenneth was born on December 2,1929 in Pocatello, Idaho to George and Lettie (Denker) Smith.
He moved to Portland, Oregon in 1940 along with his father and two brothers, after the death of his mother.
Smith graduated from Jefferson High School in 1947, and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.
He first worked at Union Pacific Railroad as a journeyman.
He then made his career working for the Postal Service for 28 years.
Ken married Frieda (Halter) on November 19, 1954. They had two daughters.
After retiring in 1985, they moved to Eugene, OR.
Ken loved to bowl, and was on various bowling leagues until the age of 88.
He also loved taking trips to the coast with his family.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife Frieda and brother Walt.
He is survived by his two daughters; Lettie Hilles of Beaverton and Karen (Les) Feddersen of Eugene; and a brother Milt of Vancouver, WA.
Visitation will be held from 12pm to 2pm on Thursday Jan. 30th at Buell Chapel in Springfield.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sun. Feb. 2nd at 1pm
at Willamette Oaks, 455 Alexander Lp, Eugene.
Memorial Contributions may be made to
South Willamette Valley Honor Flight.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020