Kenton John Brugnoli
1958 - 2020
Kenton John Brugnoli
Feb 21, 1958 - July 14, 2020
Kenton John Brugnoli of Veneta, Oregon passed away in his home on July 14th, 2020 at the age of 62. Kenton was born in Coos Bay, OR on February 21, 1958 to parents Richard and Rachell (Henderson) Brugnoli, one of four siblings. He worked as a logging equipment operator. Kenton had been with his wife, Debra, since 1995 and was attached at the hip with his beloved dog, Abby. He is survived by his wife Debra Brugnoli; his daughter Jennifer Brugnoli; his sons Kenny Brugnoli and Tyler Brugnoli; his sister Theresa (Ron) Brugnoli; his brothers Mike Brugnoli and Jeff Brugnoli; numerous nieces and nephews; and 2 grandchildren. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium
4810 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 342-6853
