|
|
Kern Miller Rodman
01/02/1956 - 01/01/2020
Kern Rodman was born at Sacred Heart Hospital on Jan. 2, 1956 to Keith and Lucille Rodman. He was welcomed home by his brother Mark and sister Kim. He was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor in March of 2017. Kern fought for 2 years and 9 months before ultimately succumbing to the disease on January 1, 2020. The time he fought the tumor was well spent, allowing Kern to meet his first grandchild, Track Rodman and walk his only daughter down the aisle. Kern lived a very active life. He was a passionate skier and was known to beat up the slopes. In his youth, Kern was a down and dirty dirt biker, and a hell of a Foosball player. He never did any sport (or anything for that matter) halfway. Kern's heart was in Bandon,Oregon where various dinghys, inflatables, and outboards took his family crabbing. Kern attended Edison, Roosevelt, South Eugene and graduated from the UofO. Kern is survived by Deborah Rodman nee Friedman. They were together for 40 years and lived in Mill Valley, CA. Kern and Deborah have 2 children, Josh and Tory, a grandson,Track and another grand baby on the way. He will be missed by his family as well as his lifelong buddies, Tom Giustina and Todd Taylor. Also missing him will be his Maine Coon cat, Johnny Cash and his Lab, Ruby. Mark Twain said, "heaven is for the climate and hell is for the conversation". Kern, you choose.You will be missed. See you on the other side baby brother.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020