Kerry A. Porter
24 January 1947 - 22 November 2020
Kerry Alan Porter was born 24 January, 1947 in Sweethome, Oregon. Kerry passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday, 22 November, 2020 following advanced stage Parkinson's Disease. After graduating from Lowell High School, Kerry joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Aludra AF-55 from
1966-1968. Kerry met and married his wife Charlotte Franck Porter and were married 21 June, 1969 in Trent, Oregon. They lived in Centralia, Washington and Kerry worked at the Centralia Coal Mine for 33 years. They had 2 sons, Christopher Sean and his wife Deborah Mullins Porter, Matthew Alan and his wife Anne Martin Porter. Kerry is survived by his wife Charlotte of Wenatchee, Washington, his brother Kent and his wife Karen, seven grandchildren: Kaylee, Brayden, Taylor, Mackenzie, Garrett. Alexandra, and Kennedy; six great grandchildren: Broxton,
Blakely, Decklen, Kohen, Kamden and Koda. Kerry is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, oldest brother, along with many aunts and uncles.
Kerry was beloved as a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a fierce servant of GOD.
He will be missed by all.
