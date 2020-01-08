|
Kevin Andrew Heinrich
June 26, 1974 - December 27, 2019
Kevin Andrew Heinrich, 45, of Eugene, OR, passed away on December 27, 2019 at Riverbend Medical Center, Springfield, OR.
Kevin was born in Rockford, IL, to Kurt Bryan and Andrea Ruth (Schleicher) Heinrich on June 26, 1974. He attended Guilford High School in Rockford, IL. He received his associate's degree from Rock Valley College, Rockford, IL. He married Christina Marie (Akers) Heinrich on March 3, 2001 in Corvallis, OR. Kevin trained in the tool and die trade and was the supervisor of the tool room for Pierce Fittings, Eugene, OR, where he worked for 18 years. He was a Scouts BSA Assistant Scoutmaster at Troop 22.
Kevin is preceded in death by his mother, Andrea Ruth (Schleicher) Heinrich.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Christina (Akers) Heinrich; children, Jakob Andreas Heinrich, 15 and Aida Katherine Heinrich, 12; sister, Lisa Swanson (Rick); father and stepmother, Kurt and Mary Heinrich; Uncle, Joseph Schleicher; Brother-in-law Brian Akers (Georgia), and nephews and cousins.
Kevin was a jack of all trades and wicked smart about a lot of subjects—both useful and not. He was passionate about a lot of things: hiking; geocaching with his son; math with his daughter (they thought alike); nature; photography; playing games; working on cars; welding; camping with family and Scouts; baseball; and college football—Go Beavs! (pro football too if only the Chicago Bears had had a better year). But nothing meant more to him than family (both furry and human) and friends.
Kevin and Christina were childhood sweethearts—he followed her to Eugene OR, in 2000 to marry her. He cheered her on during her marathons; he lit the birthday candles for Jakob and Aida's cakes; he volunteered at special events, always helping out. He always went the extra mile—Kevin helped make those special times happen.
His kids were everything to him. Aida was the apple in his eye. Jakob was his partner in crime. He supported everything they did.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., January 18, 2020 at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 4810 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR 97405.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Philmont Scout Ranch, High Adventure™ Base for Scouts BSA, Cimarron, NM.
Make checks out to "Philmont" and mail to:
Philmont Scout Ranch
17 Deer Run Road
Cimarron, NM 87714
*memo line Kevin Heinrich fund
OR
Call Philmont directly to make the donation: 575-376-2281, ext: 1126 and speak with Tina Archuleta, re: Kevin Heinrich fund.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the compassionate and skilled staff at RiverBend Medical Center Intensive Care unit.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2020