Kevin Clithero
09/21/1982 - 8/1/2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Thomas Clithero announces his passing on August 1, 2020. Kevin loved nature, fishing, camping, and hiking. If it was outside and he had his boys Kyler and Charlie, it was a perfect day! He will be forever loved and remembered by his mother Laurie Clithero, his greatest love Summer Clark, two Brothers Will Reynolds and Casey Clithero and their families, and the two most important people in his life: His boys Kyler and Charlie, and many friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father Rick Clithero.
