Kevin Clithero
1982 - 2020
09/21/1982 - 8/1/2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Thomas Clithero announces his passing on August 1, 2020. Kevin loved nature, fishing, camping, and hiking. If it was outside and he had his boys Kyler and Charlie, it was a perfect day! He will be forever loved and remembered by his mother Laurie Clithero, his greatest love Summer Clark, two Brothers Will Reynolds and Casey Clithero and their families, and the two most important people in his life: His boys Kyler and Charlie, and many friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father Rick Clithero.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alpha Cremation Services
5300 W 11th Av
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-3064
