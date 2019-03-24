|
Kevin Levesque, 59, passed away on February 22, 2019 after a long and courageous fight against cancer. He was surrounded by family in his Eugene home and enveloped with love; he was very peaceful. We will never forget the amount of love, kindness, and support he gave to all of us, his family, till the very end. Kevin leaves behind a loving wife of 25 years, Cindi Levesque, their three daughters and six grandchildren.
During the 30 years Kevin and his family have lived in Oregon, he was very involved in the community. People may know him as the business owner of Affordable Blind Cleaning LLC or the co-owner of Direct Tel Wireless. Some might remember him as "Roll-Over Levesque" from his time racing cars at the Eugene Speedway where he held the roll-over record back in 1998. They may remember him as the host of Poker Night at a couple different bars/taverns in the Springfield area. Some may have played a game of golf with him or against him during local golf tournaments. Many have seen him perform his original songs, "Proud to Be an American" or "Miss Liberty the Land of Dreams" at different talent shows and fundraising events. Many may remember voting for him during the 2015 election when he ran for State Senate of District 7. In addition, it's very possible you may have seen him on the Oprah show in the late 80's.
Although Kevin's life was cut short, his life was full of unforgettable experiences and we are very proud of him and all that he achieved. To hear more about his life and to share your memories of Kevin, please join us at the Westside Baptist Church on April 13th, 2019 at 1 pm for a celebration of life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019