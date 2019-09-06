|
|
Kim Duyen Thi Bailey
August 22, 1949 - August 28, 2019
Kim Bailey passed away August 28, 2019 after battling cancer. Kim was born in Long Xuyen, Vietnam.
She is survived by her husband Robert Bailey, son Michael Bailey, Daughter-in-law Dawn Schuller Bailey, grandchildren Ryann, Ellie, Lily, Braden, family in Vietnam, and her cats.
Kim was a great wife, friend, and partner for almost 50 years. She was also a great grandma and a fantastic cook.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12-5 at the Springfield VFW Post, 5344 Main Street, Springfield Oregon. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to make a donation in Kim's honor to the Greenhill Humane Society.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019