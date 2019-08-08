|
|
Kim Irl Morrison
December 17, 1956 - June 2, 2019
Kim Irl Morrison age 62 of Harrisburg passed away on June 2, 2019 at his home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Kim was born in Eugene, OR on December 17, 1956 to Earl and Lois Morrison.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and his brother Terry Morrison of St Peter, MN. Kim lived most of his life in Eugene, living the past 22 years in Harrisburg.
Kim is survived by his wife of 23 years Linda Noel Morrison, his daughter Sarah Morrison (Bart) and granddaughter Jadynn of Harrisburg; his sons Roe and Audi of Cave Junction, step-children Rachel and Brian (Eugene). He is also survived by his brother Dale, 3 nieces and 1 nephew (Eugene) He was "Popi" to his 14 grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
Most of his working years were spent at Spectra Physics/Datalogic where he met his wife and made some lifelong friends. Kim lived his life with love and appreciation of others. He loved sports and was a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks, SF Giants, and the Green Bay Packers. Kim enjoyed living in the country, reading, and puttering in his garden. He was a true patriot and always proud of his Dad Earl's Army Service in WWII. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 7th, 2019 from 12-3 pm at the New Harrisburg Fire Station, 500 Smith Street, for all friends and family. Lunch is provided. In honor of Kim any financial donation should be given to the .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019