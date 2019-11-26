Home

Calvary Temple
1116 Centennial Blvd
Springfield, OR 97477
Kim S. Cheney


1956 - 2019
Kim S. Cheney Obituary
Kim S. Cheney
12/21/1956 - 09/20/2019
Kim Sheree Cheney passed away September 20, 2019 at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital. She was 62 years old.
She was born December 21,1956 in Seattle, Washington. She moved from Seattle to Cocoa Beach, Florida and settled in Springfield, Oregon where she worked as a general manager for 20+ years at Denny's and the Black Bear restaurants.
She is preceded in death by her parents James Donald Leighty and Beverly Ann Semer, her brother Gregory Leighty and sister Lori Seelig. She is survived by her 2 children, Jennifer Dionne Chambers and Michael Benjamin Chambers (and his wife Isabel), her 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandsons and her sister Desiree Tauvell.
Memorial service will be held for her Saturday, December 7 at 1 PM at The Calvary Open Bible Church 1116 Centennial Blvd, Springfield, Oregon
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
