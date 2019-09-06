|
|
Kim Weir
12/01/1957 - 09/04/2019
Kim Donnell Weir, 61, passed away September 4, 2019. Kim was born in Newport, Oregon December 1, 1957 to parents Melvin and Caroline (Schaefer) Flory. She grew up in the Willamette Valley with her siblings, Linda, Kevin (her twin) and Mark. She graduated from Springfield Highschool.
Kim joined the Army in 1977 where she became a rifle sharpshooter and was honorably discharged in 1980 as an E4. She earned her CDL and drove long haul truck and sand and gravel. She married Larry Weir May 27, 2010 and the couple resided in Eugene, Oregon until her passing.
She found peace amongst the trees; quietly reading a book. The outdoors was where she felt comfort. She loved horseback riding, boating, fishing, crabbing, and camping. Among others she was an excellent hunter and enjoyed it thoroughly. She put her sharpshooter skills to work, hunting elk and deer. She was an amazing cook, known for her ability to feed an "Army". She was also no stranger to hard work and being dedicated to finishing anything she took on. Her spirit will be greatly missed.
Kim is preceded in death by her father; Melvin Flory. She is survived by her devoted husband Larry, her twin brother Kevin (Cathy) Flory and brother Mark (Tami) Flory, and sister Linda (Craig) Olson and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at The First Baptist Church of Pleasant Hill, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donate to in Kim's name. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share your memories of Kim.
