Kimberlee Dawn Dukes
1981 - 2020
Kimberlee Dawn Dukes, 39, of Creswell, Oregon passed away November 27, 2020. Kimberlee was born January 21, 1981 in Thousand Oaks, California to parents Wesley Monroe Bilderback and Linda Gay (Ueda) Gould. She attended college briefly. She worked at JC Penny's in the photo studio department, for Easter Seals as a caregiver and cashier then later as a fuel desk attendant. Kimberlee liked long walks on the beach, through the forests, but most of all arts and crafts. She married Alan D. Dukes on April 6, 2013 in Creswell, OR. She is survived by her husband Alan Dukes; sons Gabriel Wesley Vaughan and Noah Wesley Dukes of Creswell, OR; brother Steven Wayne Bilderback of Evansville, IN; sister Peggy Bilderback of Ft. Worth, TX; sister M.J. (Dee) McDowell of Seattle, WA and brother Daryl Bilderback of Ft. Worth, TX. She was preceded in death by brother Rickey Bilderback. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Church of Christ in Creswell, OR. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
