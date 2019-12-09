|
Kimberly Cheyenne ("Kacey") Kelly
06/02/1984 - 11/23/2019
Kimberly Cheyenne ("Kacey") Kelly passed away at her home in Eugene, Oregon on November 23, 2019. Kacey was born June 2, 1984 in San Francisco, California to the delight of her parents, Janet Leslie West and Stephen Carter Kelly.
The second of three girls, Kacey had a quick and brilliant mind and, from an early age found wonder in just about everything. As a child she was feisty, vivacious, compassionate and loved learning. She adored and was fiercely protective of her sisters and absolutely loved all animals, especially dogs.
Kacey attended Grants Pass High School during which time she met her life partner, Joshua. Kacey and Josh moved to Eugene, Oregon where her main focus was always their sons. Kacey attended Lane Community College focusing her studies in Human Resources. Kacey was a well-respected manager for Albertson's and Starbucks in Eugene for the past seven years but her true passion was her sons, Stephen, age 15 and Nathan, age 12. For the past 12 years she volunteered with and sat on the boards of Sheldon Youth Football and Cheer, Sheldon Pop Warner, Sheldon Little League and Sheldon Babe Ruth Baseball. Rarely missing a practice and never missing a game, she was their biggest cheerleader.
Kacey loved collegiate and professional sports, especially the Oregon Ducks and the San Francisco Giants. She played baseball from the time she was a small child and participated in several leagues in the Grants Pass and Eugene, Oregon areas. She loved to dance and to travel, from the Oregon Coast to Acapulco, Mexico. Kacey loved beaches and the ocean. She also enjoyed hiking, camping, and attending concerts with her family.
Kacey had a huge heart and compassion; always rooting for the "underdog" and helping those less fortunate. She was beautiful, fun, fiercely loyal and protective of her friends and family. Kacey will be terribly missed by all who love her and those whose lives she touched.
Survivors include her partner, Joshua Kayne Mellow; their sons, Stephen Vincent Mellow and Nathan Kayne Mellow and the family dog, Marshall; her mother, Janet West of Grants Pass, Oregon; her sisters, Raina Kathleen Dennis of Grants Pass, Oregon and Jessie Amanda "Jaime" Bernard (McLean) and her husband, Justin Bernard and many nephews and nieces who absolutely adored their Auntie Kacey. Kacey was preceded in death by her father, Stephen and her niece, Maria.
Please join Kacey's family, friends and loved ones to honor and rejoice in the celebration of her life and the love she gave us all, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 4810 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR 97405.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019