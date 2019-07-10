Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kristi Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristi Jo Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristi Jo Powell Obituary

Kristi Jo Powell
Sept. 20, 2018

On Saturday, July 13, the family and friends of Kristi Jo Powell will celebrate her memory as a mother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece and grandmother. Our group will meet at 2:00pm at Sparhawk Farms (34573 Seavey Loop Rd. Eugene, OR 97405), release flowers into the river near the base of Mt. Pisgah, and share our respects, memories and stories. We hope for a beautiful day to celebrate a beautiful woman and look forward to seeing members of the community. If you have questions or need more specific information, please call the family at 541.510.9724 and leave a message.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.