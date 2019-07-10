|
Kristi Jo Powell On Saturday, July 13, the family and friends of Kristi Jo Powell will celebrate her memory as a mother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece and grandmother. Our group will meet at 2:00pm at Sparhawk Farms (34573 Seavey Loop Rd. Eugene, OR 97405), release flowers into the river near the base of Mt. Pisgah, and share our respects, memories and stories. We hope for a beautiful day to celebrate a beautiful woman and look forward to seeing members of the community. If you have questions or need more specific information, please call the family at 541.510.9724 and leave a message.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 10, 2019