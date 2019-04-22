|
|
Kristin Paulson Landon died peacefully on March 5, after suffering a cardiac arrest six days earlier. She was 60 and in otherwise good health. Kristin was a science fiction writer whose day job was copyediting medical textbooks. Her first three novels (the Hidden Worlds trilogy) were published by Ace (Penguin) and her most recent novel, Windhome, was published by Candlemark & Gleam.
Kristin P. Landon
1958 - 2019
When she was 10, Kristin toured Europe, Norway to Yugoslavia, with her parents and brother in a VW camper van. She toured a smaller portion of Europe as a teenager playing viola in a youth orchestra. Kristin and her husband Tom went on their first date when they were both 16, finished high school and college together, then married in 1980. Her first job out of college was as an analytical chemist in a UCLA-associated lab. At that time, UCLA was a node in what would become the Internet, and Kristin became active in the early online community of science fiction writers and fans that existed long before the Web.
After a move to Eugene in 1986, she got a job as a technical editor for an analytical chemistry trade magazine. While on maternity leave with her first child, she discovered that she could copyedit manuscripts for various textbook giants, so she became a freelancer, working from home. That flexible work schedule (shifting work to nights and weekends) enabled her to attend countless soccer, T-ball, and baseball practices and games. Some of the neighborhood kids thought of Kristin as their unofficial auntie when they were growing up.
Although Kristin started writing science fiction stories when she was in high school, it took a group of writer friends to help her take her craft to a professional level. After moving to Eugene, she became part of a small group of writers (The Harpies) who critiqued each other's work every week. The discipline of having to produce at least a few pages each week that would be analyzed in detail by people who understood good storytelling helped her achieve her dream.
Kristin was active in the online Tolkien world, and had become an administrator for a large online Tolkien forum (started as a discussion board for Lord of the Rings books and then movies, but as the users grew closer over the years, it expanded into discussions of virtually everything). She had many beloved friends on the board and enjoyed her time there until her end. In 2005, Kristin was diagnosed with breast cancer, but beat it with determination, surgery, and chemo, and remained cancer free for the rest of her life. She raised three great kids, loved her family, cherished time at the Oregon coast, enjoyed music from classical to blues, explored vintage cocktails, looked forward to traveling with her husband, and had a passion for cooking. She was a very skilled cook.
Kristin was preceded in death by her parents, John and Donna (McMullen) Paulson. She is survived by her husband, Tom Landon, their three children, John, David, and Kate Landon (and David's wife, Erin), her brother, Tim Paulson, aunt Marilyn Paulson, uncle and aunt Jim and Frankie Paulson, a bevy of cousins, and Lucy, a faithful dog who still waits for her at the bottom of the stairs each morning.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, at 2 pm at United Lutheran Church, 2230 Washington Street, Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 22, 2019