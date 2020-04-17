|
|
Krystal Ashley Jones
December 20, 1988 - April 3, 2020
Krystal Ashley Jones, age 31, of Springfield OR died on April 3, 2020.
Krystal was born on December 20, 1988 in Medford, OR to Cannon and Judith (Gearhart) Jones.
After attending college, Krystal would go on to become a caregiver and a Lane Safety Officer at Lane Community College. She loved Oregon State University, Beaver football, painting, reading, fishing, and swimming.
Krystal is survived in death by her parents, Judith Jones and Cannon (Darlene) Jones, grandmother Betty White, sons Daemien and Andrew, brother Timothy Jones , and sister Gabby Howell.
Any Memorial Contributions may be made to Womenspace at 1577 Pearl St. STE 200, Eugene, OR 97401.
A service will be announced later in the year when gathering restrictions have been lifted.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020