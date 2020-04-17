Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium
4810 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 342-6853
Resources
More Obituaries for Krystal Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Krystal Ashley Jones


1988 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Krystal Ashley Jones Obituary
Krystal Ashley Jones
December 20, 1988 - April 3, 2020
Krystal Ashley Jones, age 31, of Springfield OR died on April 3, 2020.
Krystal was born on December 20, 1988 in Medford, OR to Cannon and Judith (Gearhart) Jones.
After attending college, Krystal would go on to become a caregiver and a Lane Safety Officer at Lane Community College. She loved Oregon State University, Beaver football, painting, reading, fishing, and swimming.
Krystal is survived in death by her parents, Judith Jones and Cannon (Darlene) Jones, grandmother Betty White, sons Daemien and Andrew, brother Timothy Jones , and sister Gabby Howell.
Any Memorial Contributions may be made to Womenspace at 1577 Pearl St. STE 200, Eugene, OR 97401.
A service will be announced later in the year when gathering restrictions have been lifted.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Krystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -