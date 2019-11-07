|
|
Kurt Falkenstein
12/5/1936 - 11/1/2019
On November 1, 2019, Kurt, an incredibly beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend to so many, passed away surrounded by his family. He was born in Gulsow, Germany (now Goleniów, Poland) December 5, 1936, to Herman and Paula Meta Falkenstein. He is survived by his son, Kory, and his daughters Kari Wiant and Tami Falkenstein Hennick; six grandchildren: Kaci Rencher, Emily Wiant, Hailli Falkenstein, Jacob Falkenstein, Emma Hennick and Ava Hennick; and four great grandchildren, Madison, Kora, Sara and Wesley. Also surviving is his sister in law, Martha Falkenstein, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and his ex-wives Joan Cox and Janie San Romani, both of whom he remained close to throughout his life. Kurt's sister, Anita, and brother, Henry, preceded him in death.
Kurt and his family left their home and his parents' sausage-making business in Germany in 1938, and escaped by train to Le Havre, France, and then via a freighter to the home of their sponsor in Seattle. After a short time in Seattle the family moved south and eventually settled in Eugene. In 1942 the family started smoking meats and doing custom cutting in a converted chicken coop before opening Falkenstein Meat Company on Country Club Road, and later moving to a larger facility on Airport Road. Kurt worked alongside his father and brother until 1967, when he entered the restaurant and bar business, leading to a long successful career as a restauranteur in town. Kurt owned several popular bars in Eugene, Portland and Ashland with his friend Bob Abel. In 1967 the pair opened the Office 290 on River Road. The Office 290 has been described as "the place to go at the time, pumping more beer than anyone." In 1968 they opened The Cooler, which famously hosted dog food eating contests. Shortly thereafter they opened The Backdoor, a popular bar and music venue downtown. In 1976 Kurt opened The Union Oyster Bar, which featured seafood, steaks, and its famous clam chowder, and routinely hosted live local music. In 1985 he opened The Sixth Street Grill, which quickly turned into a wildly popular hotspot with college students and locals alike. Not only did The Sixth Street serve the best steaks and drinks in town, but its legions of regulars and longtime employees became one big family to each other.
Kurt loved Oregon sports, and was an especially big fan of the women's basketball and softball teams. He spent a lot of his life coaching softball, both women's slow pitch as well as high school teams at North Eugene. He loved to travel anywhere the sun shined. As he settled into retirement, Kurt loved reading outside in the sun with a cigar (though you could catch him reading outside in the freezing cold, too.)
While he sometimes had a gruff exterior (sorry Dad!), he was an incredibly loving and generous person, not only to his family, but to his many friends as well, always giving and expecting nothing in return. And you could always count on Kurt to make you laugh and to host a great party. He was truly one of a kind.
We are hosting a party to celebrate his life the evening of January 3, 2020, beginning at 5:00 p.m., at Along Came Trudy located at 1486 18th Street in Springfield.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to his nurses and doctors at Riverbend, and the incredible staff of Sacred Heart Hospice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019