Kurt Vincent Rauch
July 25, 1954 - February 27, 2020
Celebrating the Life of Kurt Vincent Rauch
March 9, 2020 11am at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
Kurt loved his family and friends with uncompromised loyalty.
He was joyous and happy living and dying HIS way.
He leaves his beloved wife, 2 children, 3 grandchildren and 7 brothers and sisters
to continue the legacy of extraordinary relationships.
He was born to ride and now is taking the biggest ride of all.
He will be terribly missed.
