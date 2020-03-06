Home

Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Kurt Vincent Rauch


1954 - 2020
Kurt Vincent Rauch Obituary
Kurt Vincent Rauch
July 25, 1954 - February 27, 2020
Celebrating the Life of Kurt Vincent Rauch
March 9, 2020 11am at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
Kurt loved his family and friends with uncompromised loyalty.
He was joyous and happy living and dying HIS way.
He leaves his beloved wife, 2 children, 3 grandchildren and 7 brothers and sisters
to continue the legacy of extraordinary relationships.
He was born to ride and now is taking the biggest ride of all.
He will be terribly missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
