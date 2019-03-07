|
|
SEHS Class of '61
L. Blane Hamilton
1943 - 2019
Blane was born on Oct. 2, 1943, in Pocatello, Idaho to Burl Vance Hamilton and Olive (Bonnie) Louise Colvin Hamilton. On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Hospice was requested so that Blane could remain at home with family. Thursday, Feb. 28, his girls were at his side as he took God's hand, transcending from us into God's Glory.
The Hamilton's main goal of providing education for their family became the impetus for their 1957 move from Bliss & Mountain Home, Idaho to the University town of Eugene, OR. Blane lived up to his parents dream, graduating from South Eugene in 1961; a Bachelor degree from U of O, 1966; a Master's degree from Central Baptist Theological Seminary in 1974; and his Doctor of Ministry from Pacific School of Religion in 1983.
During his Military career he served in the Air Force (1966-71, with 3 Viet Nam tours as a Navigator in EB66's, B52's, & Cl30's); the Air Force Reserves (1971-75, while attending seminary, being ordained by The United Church Of Christ Denomination and pastoring the welborn Community UCC in Kansas City, Kansas); and in 1975 his application to serve as a Chaplain in the Coast Guard, Marines, and Navy, was accepted; serving from 1975-1996.
With retiring in 1996, came the return to Eugene, caregiving of parents, finding new friends, becoming an Enrolled agent, and working for H & R block from 1997-2017).
Blane Hamilton is survived by his wife, Jan Goff Hamilton; two daughters, Lori Hamilton and Leta Hamilton Hamilton (that's right, she married a British Hamilton); sister, Louise Hamilton-Dyson-Hoover; 1 granddaughter; 4 grandsons; son-in-law, James Hamilton; and extended family, Bob and Betty Thompson-Adams-Johns; and Trinity & Aubra Scott-Hinkle. Blane's family hopes that you can join them for an Eugene Open House Celebration Of Life this Sat. March 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ 1710 Taylor street, 97402. If you are unable to attend, you are most welcome to the grave side service taking place in Portland at Willamette National Cemetery (11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd, Portland, 97086), Friday, March 15 @ 10:00 a.m.
The Family requests that any donations be made to First Congregational UCC's (1050 East 23 Ave., Eugene, 97405) Joint Housing initiative Project.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 7, 2019