Lamberto (Lambert) Escobosa
9/18/1924 - 11/4/2020
Lambert Berrellez Escobosa passed away 11/4/2020 in Eugene, OR. He was born 9/18/1924 in Los Angeles, CA to Manuel Cota Escobosa and Maria Francisca Berrellez Escobosa. He was the youngest of 10 children and the last one remaining. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Deborah Escobosa. Also by his children Larry (Ame) Escobosa, Duke Escobosa and Emily Escobosa. Grandchildren Tony, Marina, Aaron, Maggie and Megan. Preceded in death by sons Steven Escobosa and Anthony Escobosa.
Lambert served proudly with the USMC 4th Marine Division during WWII.
Lambert's lifelong profession centered on the furniture industry, starting out as an upholsterer, then running and owning manufacturing plants, working as a sales rep and owning several retail stores.
"Lamberto Berrellez Escobosa was the most amazing father, husband, United States Marine, lawn mower, wine pourer, salesman, craps-player, all around good human and my favorite person. He lived the fullest 96 years possible and touched countless lives. He was a friend to every person and animal he came into contact with (usually because he was feeding them snacks), and we never put it past him to stop in the middle of the grocery store and start talking to a stranger. He was the proudest Marine who survived the battles of Iwo Jima and Saipan. We miss him so much and life will never be the same without him, but I know he is with us each and every day and enjoying the Racetrack and Vegas Casino in the sky."
by Emily Escobosa
