Lance Wallace-Franklin
9/26/90 - 4/30/20
Lance left us too soon. He took his own life. He is sorely missed and is a victim of the circumstances surrounding this false pandemic which pushed him over the edge by unnecessarily shutting down the sources of his mental health stability.
Lance had high functioning autism, Aspergers, and was childlike in some ways; think Sheldon Cooper. Lance was unstoppable and unbeatable at video games and that was the thing he loved to do the most. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed reading technical books covering psychology, science and mathematics, all areas he was fascinated with. He was an accomplished snowboarder, enjoyed the sport of boffing and was a beast in the gym. Other interests included camping, fishing and especially taking long walks all around town to watch the drama of life unfold.
Lance was born an Army brat and spent his first few years at the Fort Rucker Army Aviation Post in Alabama. Over the course of his life he lived in California, Colorado, Hawaii and of course, here in Oregon where he lived in Florence for a number of years and more recently in Eugene. He lived a lot of life in his short twenty nine years.
He is survived by his father John Franklin of Junction City, his mother Robin Wallace of Boulder City, Nevada and his brother Daniel Wallace Franklin of Junction City.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 26 to May 31, 2020