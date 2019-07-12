|
Larry Aites
December 8, 1951 - January 26, 2019
Laurence Robert Aites died January 26, 2019 in Eugene following a stroke and complications of diabetes.
He was born December 8, 1951 in Los Angeles to John and Ruth Aites. He attended school in Long Beach, CA, and was an outstanding scholar, earning highest honors and a full scholarship to the University of California, Santa Cruz. An athlete with a love of skiing and tennis, he also completed the Outward Bound Mountaineering course in the Oregon Cascades, an experience that helped shape his character and direction.
He explored the Pacific Northwest as a young man, where a chance meeting on a snowy night led him to his mentor, Allen Farrell, a legendary boatbuilder and adventurer on Lasqueti Island in BC. With his high school sweetheart, Millie Illin, he created a new life there, building a classic wooden dory and fishing the local waters for salmon. Throughout his life, he remained a keen and ardent fisherman, and loved being on or near the water. He mastered the skills to design and construct a floating house from cedar on the shores of nearby Olsen Island, using local materials and hand tools.
During this period he also began to craft renaissance and classical musical instruments including harpsichords and clavichords, applying his artistic talents and his refined carpentry techniques. In addition, he had an inventive mind and devised and built ingenious and elegant tools for work and home.
He was a spiritual seeker who followed the teachings of Self-Realization Fellowship. This philosophy was a central core of values in his life, seeking the underlying harmony and unity of all things, and the value of every living creature. He moved to the Encinitas, CA area to be close to the SRF temple there.
When his son, Dorian, was born, he began finish carpentry work for fine home construction in the San Diego area. After a brief return to university in Santa Cruz, the family moved to Eugene, where Larry built a successful business as a master finish carpenter. After some years, he became a carpenter for the University of Oregon, and put his mastery to work in building and restoring historic interior cabinetry and woodwork on the campus. He worked for many years for the U of O until increasing work-related health problems made it impossible to continue.
As a devoted and generous father, he was creative, engaged, and loving, and delighted in sharing with his son all of the knowledge, curiosity, and character that he himself possessed. Despite accumulating health problems, his love of the natural world remained strong and impelled him on fishing trips in the Cascades and annual trips to his beloved float house on Olsen Island in Canada. His deep soul, extraordinary skills, and warm heart were inspirational to his family, colleagues, and friends.
Survivors include his son, Dorian Aites of Hillsboro, his former wife, Millie Illin of Eugene, two sisters, Kristina Bailey of Eugene, and Nina LaVoy of Santa Barbara, CA, and a brother, Edward Aites, of Seattle, WA.
