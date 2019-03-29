|
Larry Allen Cooper Larry A Cooper, age 65, passed away on March 10, 2019 in Springfield, OR.
1953 - 2019
Larry was born on April 16, 1953 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Richard and Vera (Lewis) Cooper. After attending High School, Larry went on to become a Green Chain Puller at a mill. His hobbies included drawing, watching T.V. and playing games.
Larry was proceeded in death by his father, Richard Cooper, and siblings, Wayne, Jayne and Rick. He is survived by his mother, Vera Cooper, sisters, Deborah, Becky, Peggy and brothers, James and Garry. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 29, 2019